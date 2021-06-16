M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 3,441 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,766. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. 237,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

