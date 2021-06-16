Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $392,696.82

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $392,696.82 and $5,407.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00762647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.37 or 0.07694622 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

