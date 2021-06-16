LunchMoney (LMY) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $344,375.31 and approximately $1,718.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00762233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.91 or 0.07739030 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

