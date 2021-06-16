Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 105,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,003. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 million, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.