LuaSwap Market Cap Reaches $4.72 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $79,742.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00757259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.32 or 0.07699842 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,753,560 coins and its circulating supply is 90,197,969 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

