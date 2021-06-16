LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0534 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $4.81 million and $43,542.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00771427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07776548 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,740,714 coins and its circulating supply is 90,155,138 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.