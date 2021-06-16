Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

LOW stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. 4,463,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

