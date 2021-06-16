Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

