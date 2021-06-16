Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $118,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,882. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

