LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.16

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 26185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.
The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
