LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.16

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 26185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

