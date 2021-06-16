LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

LIVN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. 173,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,441. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

