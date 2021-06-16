LINKA Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $574,435.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00759582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00083331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.34 or 0.07719280 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

