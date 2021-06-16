Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.34. 10,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.14. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.