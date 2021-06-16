Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $203.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

