Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of LCUT opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,175 shares of company stock worth $175,666. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

