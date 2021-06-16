Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

