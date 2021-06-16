Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group
