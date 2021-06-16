Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 288.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,989. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

