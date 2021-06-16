Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Up to $28.63

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $29.59. Liberty Global shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.03.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYB)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
