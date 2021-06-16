Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Up to $28.63

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $29.59. Liberty Global shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

