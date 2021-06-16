LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.30. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

