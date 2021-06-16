Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 63.50. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 over the last 90 days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.