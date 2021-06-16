LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,540 shares of company stock worth $7,957,556 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

