LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.88 ($161.04).

FRA:LEG opened at €121.70 ($143.18) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €117.94.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

