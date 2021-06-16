Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.49. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.07, with a volume of 146,686 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

