Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

