Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
