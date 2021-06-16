Latteno Food Corp. (OTCMKTS:LATF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Latteno Food Corp. (OTCMKTS:LATF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LATF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,827,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,659,078. Latteno Food has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

Get Latteno Food alerts:

Latteno Food Company Profile

Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Global Milk Ltd., produces and distributes dairy products under the Teixeira brand name in Brazil.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Latteno Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latteno Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.