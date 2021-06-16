Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

LSTR stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

