Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

