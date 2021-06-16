La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LZB traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. 10,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.