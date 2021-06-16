Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 5,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 33,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $693.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.