Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,991,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,396 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.28% of Mondelez International worth $233,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 388,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.