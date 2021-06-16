Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

