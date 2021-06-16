Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

