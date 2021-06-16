Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,525 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

