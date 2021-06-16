Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SKB stock opened at €28.15 ($33.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.18. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 12 month high of €29.80 ($35.06).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

