Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Knoll worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $8,737,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -120.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.