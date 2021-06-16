Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weakness at Kirby’s major revenue-generating segment, the marine transportation unit, due to low pricing and poor barge utilization, is concerning. The company expects segmental results to be hurt by these headwinds throughout the year. Additionally, persistent weakness in the coastal market (part of marine transportation segment) is worrisome. High costs are also anticipated to hurt bottom-line results. Mainly due to these headwinds, shares of Kirby have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, continued recovery in activity levels at the distribution and services segment is impressive. Additionally, we are optimistic about the company’s upbeat forecast for free cash flow in 2021. The company’s cost-management efforts to offset the coronavirus-induced woes represent an added positive.”

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

KEX opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.01. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kirby by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

