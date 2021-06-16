Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

