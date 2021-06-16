King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PQ Group worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PQG opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

