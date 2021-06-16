King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $1.80 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $247,559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

