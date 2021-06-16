King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $389.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

