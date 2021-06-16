Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,274.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 57,866 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.44. 26,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,820. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

