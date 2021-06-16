Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 182.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $144,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

