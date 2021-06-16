Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KDOZF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of -0.59. Kidoz has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. Kidoz had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

