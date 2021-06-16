Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.23 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$2.28 to C$2.23 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.52 million and a PE ratio of 750.00.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.