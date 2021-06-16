Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

