Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

