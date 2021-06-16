Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,806 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.