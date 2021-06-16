Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period.

BIT opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

