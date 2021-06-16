Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EMD opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.