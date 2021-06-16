Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,833.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EYEN stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

